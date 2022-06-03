Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess, Mary Beth Peil to Star in A Little Night Music

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for its new production of A Little Night Music, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.

The cast will feature Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Desiree Armfeldt, Jason Danieley as Fredrick Egerman, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Madame Armfeldt, Sierra Boggess as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Cooper Grodin as Count Carl Magnus, Liesl Collazo as Anne Egerman, Noah Wolfe as Henrik Egerman, Sophie Mings as Petra, Kate Day Magocsi as Fredrika, Adam Richardson as Mr. Lindquist, Rebecca Pitcher as Mrs. Nordstrom, Stephanie Bacastow as Mrs. Anderssen, Andrew Maughan as Mr. Erlanson, Leslie Jackson as Mrs. Segstrom, and Slater Ashenhurst as Frid.

In A Little Night Music, a tangle of love affairs leads to a magical weekend in the country where confusion rules, jealousies flair, and sexual passions reign. The musical was originally produced in 1973 and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Suggested by the film Smiles of a Summer Night by Ingmar Bergman, Sondheim's lustrous score is written in variations of three-quarter time and features one of the songwriter's most beloved and well-known songs, "Send in the Clowns."

The production will be choreographed by Robert La Fosse, music-directed by Darren R. Cohen, and directed by BSC founder and artistic director Julianne Boyd. It will play the Boyd-Quinson Stage August 6-28.