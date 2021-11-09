World-Premiere Trading Places Musical Set for Atlanta's Alliance Theatre

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre has announced that its final production of the 2021-22 season will be the world-premiere musical Trading Places. Performances will be held from May 25-June 26, 2022, with an official opening on June 4.

Inspired by the 1983 Paramount Pictures film starring Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy, Trading Places features a book by television and film writers Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant (Night at the Museum), and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date). Fatima Robinson choreographs, with direction by Tony winner Kenny Leon (former artistic director of Alliance Theatre) alongside associate director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (Alliance Theatre's BOLD artistic director fellow).

A modern-day prince-and-the-pauper story, Trading Places follows the lives of a poor street hustler and a privileged stockbroker who are swapped as part of an elaborate bet between wealthy brothers. With the help of a charming and unlikely cast of characters, the pawns team up to take their revenge in a comedic and fitting turn that leaves them forever changed for the better.

Additional casting and creative team information for Trading Places will be announced in early 2022. The show is produced by special arrangement with Marc Madnick and Michael Cassel Group.