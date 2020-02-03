Kennedy Center Cast of Next to Normal Sings "You Don't Know"

The Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage production of Next to Normal wraps up its weekend-long run tonight in Washington, DC. A Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, the show stars Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Diana and Dan, spouses and parents to Natalie (Maia Reficco) and Gabe (Khamary Rose). Take a look at a clip of Jones, joined by onstage son and husband, performing the emotional number "You Don't Know."