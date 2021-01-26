Norm Lewis, Solea Pfeiffer, Conrad Ricamora, Emily Skinner Lead Streaming Simply Sondheim

Casting has been announced for Signature Theatre's streaming production of Simply Sondheim, available February 2-March 26.

Created for Signature Theatre in 2015 by Eric Schaeffer and David Loud, the musical revue features 30 Sondheim songs, including "Finishing the Hat," "Losing My Mind," "Another Hundred People," and more, with new orchestrations for 16 instruments by Jonathan Tunick.

The 12-member cast includes Norm Lewis, Solea Pfeiffer, Conrad Ricamora, Emily Skinner, Nicholas McDonough, Donna Migliaccio, Christopher Mueller, Katie Mariko Murray, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Paul Scanlan, Awa Sal Secka, and Bobby Smith. The production was filmed over the course of three days at Signature's MAX Theatre with multiple safety protocols in place.

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Gardiner, Simply Sondheim has musical direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Ryan Hickey, hair and makeup by Alison Samantha Johnson, vocal arrangements by David Loud, associate direction and casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, production coordination by Kerry Epstein, filming by Chiet Productions, photography direction by Justin Chiet, and editing by James Gardiner, assisted by Natalie Ridgley.

