See J. Quinton Johnson and More in Footloose at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has released photos of its Broadway Center Stage production of Footloose, which began performances on October 9 and will run through October 14 in the Eisenhower Theater. Check out some of the photos below.

J. Quinton Johnson plays Ren McCormack in Footloose at the Kennedy Center.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Footloose stars J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton) as Ren McCormack, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Ariel Moore, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw Moore, three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi Moore , and four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Ethel McCormack.

Lena Owens, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Isabelle McCalla, and Grace Slear star in Footloose.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

The cast also features Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck; Peter McPoland as Willard Hewitt; Tony nominee Michael Mulheren as Coach Dunbar; Lena Owens as Wendy Jo; Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Rusty; Rema Webb as Lulu Warnicker, Eleanor Dunbar, and Betty Blast; and Grace Slear as Urleen. Filling out the ensemble are Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.

Michael Park, J. Quinton Johnson, and the company of Footloose.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

The musical's original Broadway director Walter Bobbie returns to helm this production, with a revised book penned by Bobbie and Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford, based on Pitchford's screenplay for the hit film. Bobbie is joined by choreographer Spencer Liff and music director Sonny Paladino.

Rebecca Luker plays Vi Moore in Footloose.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Footloose features a score by Tom Snow and Pitchford with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.