Beth Leavel Salutes Rescue Dog Major Biden in New Song by Drowsy Chaperone Composer

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has enlisted the help of Tony winner Beth Leavel and songwriters Lisa Lambert and Adam Overett to celebrate the achievement of Major Biden, the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Tony-winning songwriter Lambert (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Adam Overett (Popesical) have penned the new song, Rescue Dog Major Biden's Tips for a Safe Playtime Experience, which Leavel has recorded as a new video. The song is about adoption and how to play safely with a rescued dog, and was written for PETA's drive-in inaugural eve party, which will salute Major as its guest of honor. Watch the song below: