New Theresa Rebeck, Craig Lucas Plays to Premiere at Arena Stage 2020-21 Season

Arena Stage has announced its 2020-21 season.

As previously announced, the season will kick off with the world premiere of the new musical American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words (July 10-August 16), by Charles Randolph-Wright (Motown the Musical) and Marcus Hummon, with Cornelius Smith Jr. playing Frederick Douglass.

The season will include productions of two other musicals: Catch Me If You Can (October 23-December 13), the Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman-Terrence McNally adaptation of Steven Spielberg's 2002 film, starring Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me, Kate), directed by Molly Smith, and choreographed by Parker Esse; and Britta Johnson's Life After (January 15-February 21, 2021), directed by Annie Tippe and choreographed by Ann Yee.

Among the season's play offerings are the world premieres of Theresa Rebeck's Enlightenment (September 11-October 18), Mike Daisey's The Change (October 9-November 1), Nathan Alan Davis's The High Ground (February 26-April 11, 2021), and Craig Lucas's Change Agent (April 23-May 30, 2021).

In addition, Arena Stage will feature new productions of Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous (November 12-December 20), directed by Susan V. Booth; Fay and Michael Kanin's Rashomon (February 5-March 7, 2021), directed by Seema Sueko; and Lynn Nottage's Crumbs From the Table of Joy (April 2-May 2, 2021), directed by Hana S. Sharif.

