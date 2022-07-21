U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight Among 45th Kennedy Center Honorees

The Kennedy Center has announced its 45th class of honorees, who will be celebrated for their lifetime artistic achievements.

This year's Kennedy Center Honors recipients are acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; legendary soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop singer Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, composed of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

The ceremony will be held on December 4 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and will be broadcast on CBS at a later date. Done Dusted, the award-winning production company and producers of the Center's Mark Twain Prize since 2018, have been selected as executive producers of the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

