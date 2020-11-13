Kelli O'Hara, Richard Thomas Set for Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and Emmy winner Richard Thomas will take the stage for the 17th annual Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir, premiering in an hourlong edition on Monday, December 14, at 9pm ET on PBS and in a 90-minute version on Thursday, December 17, at 8pm ET on BYUtv.

The holiday program was filmed in December 2019, with O'Hara as soloist with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, the Orchestra at Temple Square, and the Bells at Temple Square. Thomas serves as narrator, reading adaptations of Robert Frost's "Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening," Pearl S. Buck's "Christmas Day in the Morning" and the biblical Christmas story from Luke 2 in the New Testament.

In addition to the airings on PBS and BYUtv, the special is available for purchase as a DVD or CD titled Christmas Day in the Morning.