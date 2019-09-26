Sandra Mae Frank and More Set for English/ASL Next to Normal

Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre will present an English-American Sign Language production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Next to Normal, running December 5-21 at Ground Floor Theatre in Austin, Texas.

Directed by Lisa Scheps and Brian Cheslik, the production will feature a cast of both hearing and deaf actors, and the show will be presented synchronously in spoken English and American Sign Language. The company includes JoAnn Benfield (Dr. Madden/ASL), Sandra Mae Frank (Natalie/ASL), Kirk Kelso (Dr. Madden/English), Jim Lindsay (Dan/English), Kerry McGinnis (Diana/English), Daniel Ponce (Henry/English), Megg Rose (Diana/ASL), Tyrique Sylvester (Henry/ASL), Maryanna Tollemache (Natalie/English), Seth Washington (Dan/ASL), and Riley Wesson (Gabe/English/ASL).

The production will have musical direction by Adam Roberts and Dr. Ellie Jarret Shattles, choreography by Kelsey Oliver, costume and prop design by Patti Neff-Tiven, scenic design by Zac Crofford, lighting design by Amber Whatley, sound design by Jeff Miller, and ASL coordination by Sharon Ploeger.