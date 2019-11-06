On Your Feet! and More Set for 2020 Season at the Muny in St. Louis

The Muny in St. Louis has announced the 2020 summer lineup for its 102nd season of presenting theater.

The seven shows on the list this summer are Chicago (June 15–21), Mary Poppins (June 24–July 2), Sweeney Todd (July 6–12), Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 14–20), The Sound of Music (July 23–29), On Your Feet! (August 1–7), and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 10–16).

Additional information about each production is still to be announced.