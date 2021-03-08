André De Shields to Play King Lear for St. Louis Shakespeare Festival This Summer

Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown) will star in King Lear for the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival this summer, with the production running June 2-27. Carl Cofield will direct the drama, which will feature an entirely BIPOC company of artists.

De Shields will take on the title role, alongside Nicole King as Cordelia, Rayme Cornell as Goneril, Jacqueline Thompson as Regan, Allen Gilmore as the Fool, J. Samuel Davis as Kent, Daniel José Molina as Edgar, Leland Fowler as Edmund, Jason J. Little as Albany, Carl Overly Jr. as Cornwall, Michael Trans as Oswald, and an ensemble made up of Kentrell Jamison, Theorri London, Brian McKinley, Tyler White, and Christina Yancy, all members of the Black Rep's professional internship program.

The creative team for King Lear includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Mika Eubanks (costume design), David R. Molina (music and sound design), and John Wylie (lighting design).

Performances will be free and open to the public, but will adhere strictly to St. Louis health guidelines and will be limited in size to ensure the health and safety of stuff, artists, and fellow audience members. More details can be found here.