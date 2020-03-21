About this show

In honor of Women's History Month, the WHAM Festival co-presents the critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show written, performed, and produced by three-time cancer survivor Valerie David. The Pink Hulk has been invited back to WHAM for a third year in a row, performing a surprise new ending each time!

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls," she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a three-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor — guaranteed!

Mature content, plus a 30-minute special panel talkback.