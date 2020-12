About this show

A common boy is gifted with the superpower of phenomenal strength in this new knockout musical based on the legendary historical figure. Set in the eccentric world of 1980s wrestling, our hero, Samson fights anyone in his way as he struggles to find freedom within. But can he find it before his final match? This high energy show will have audiences of all ages ready to rumble! New Year's Day Jan. 1, 2020 9pm ET / 6pm PT