About this show

Inspired by the beloved films of the same name, Anastasia transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as it follows a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, the intrepid Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score — including the popular songs "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December" from the animated film — Anastasia is a spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.