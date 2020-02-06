About this show

All the Natalie Portmans is a fantastical new coming-of-age comedy. Sixteen-year-old Keyonna and her older brother Samuel live on the brink of eviction while dreaming of a better tomorrow. Too smart, "too gay," and too lonely to fit in, Keyonna escapes into a world of rom-coms, red carpets and all the iconic characters played by her muse, Natalie Portman. But when "all the Natalie Portmans" start talking back to her, Keyonna finally has to face her off-screen drama in this imaginative new play that reminds us to embrace life on the ground while still reaching for the stars.