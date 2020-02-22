About this show

Based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this is the tale of Pinkalicious. Pinkalicious loves pink and wants everything in her life to be pink. Her dream is to radiate pink. After overindulging in pink cupcakes, she wakes up pink. She is thrilled to be pink and have her dream come true. Her parents take her to the doctor, and she is diagnosed with pinkititis. On the way home, Pinkalicious plays at the playground but is attacked by birds and bees when she is mistaken for a pink flower. Her best friend doesn't even recognize her as she is camouflaged in the garden. At home, she eats another cupcake, and the next morning she wakes up red and develops pink eye pinkititis whereby she can only see the color pink. Now she must do something to fix her predicament. Pink-a-boo!