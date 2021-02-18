About this show

Written by George Stevens Jr., Thurgood first premiered in 2006 starring James Earl Jones, and in 2008 it was performed on Broadway with Laurence Fishburne in the lead. Thurgood Marshall served as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court from 1967 to 1991. Thurgood captivates audiences with its rich language, storytelling, and personal insights, revealed by and throughout the life of Thurgood Marshall. The showing of Thurgood during Black History Month in February is timely as the country continues to grapple with the issues of racial injustice, inclusion, and equality.