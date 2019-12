About this show

Our 90-minute show, Everything's A Circle, the first original play in Theatre Jacksonville's Theatre for Babies program, is a theatrical performance designed specifically for parents and caregivers with babies between the ages of 3 and 12 months.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take off their shoes, sit on the floor, relax and observe as the littlest play-goers experience everyday household objects transform into fabulous, theatrical wonders!