About this show

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries showcases the acclaimed actor, singer, and storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. In this passionate evening of song, Mandy will put his own spin on Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest digital recordings on Nonesuch Records, Diary January 2018; Diary April/May 2018; and Diary December 2018. From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin is the rare performer who can make audiences feel that they are hearing these songs for the very first time.