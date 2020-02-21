About this show

With February being a time to celebrate all things love, Theatre Jacksonville is staging the hilarious modern comedy Love Quest, written by Mary Maguire and Steven McGraw, and loosely based on Maguire's real-life experiences in the world of online dating after a divorce. Love Quest is the story of Kate, a 57-year-old whose husband has left her for a younger woman, and Brook, a 35-year-old corporate executive in the fashion industry. Both women journey into online dating and eventually become friends after their respective bad dates go awry. Funny, poignant, and full of hope, Love Quest provides a refreshing take on the cynical world of internet and speed dating.