VIRTUAL SUMMER CAMPERS THRIVE AT THEATRE JACKSONVILLE'S CREATIVE CONNECTIVITY FOR KIDS Registration currently open for final four sessions, beginning July 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 1, 2020) – Rave reviews have been coming in from children attending the June virtual sessions of Theatre Jacksonville's Creative Connectivity for Kids summer theater arts camp. Joining with talented instructors and guest artists from Magic Box Productions of New York, Theatre Jacksonville is taking campers ages 7-14 behind the scenes of theatrical and artistic processes by delving into aspects such as stop motion animation, radio, news reporting and photography. The virtual format makes the camp ideal for children not just in the Jacksonville area, but all across the nation. Registration is now underway for the four July sessions, which run from July 6-31.