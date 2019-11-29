About this show

In this madcap send-up of Chuck Dickens's holiday classic, Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and those know-it-all ghosts find themselves hopelessly mixed up in a collection zany holiday hijinks. With all-new sketches and fresh moments of improv inspired by audience suggestions, we can promise this naughty, bawdy, and hilarious holiday comedy will have everything you loved about it last year. And then some! Second City alums and veteran Colbert Report writers Peter Gwinn and Bobby Mort dreamt up this irreverently funny show lauded by Juliet Wittman of the Denver Westword as "much funnier than most of what [was] around, [last] year." We're confident the same will be true this year, too. Come see it! Again!

Content advisory: adult language