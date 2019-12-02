Pre-Broadway Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Extends in Seattle

The pre-Broadway engagement of the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire has been extended through January 4, 2020, at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Performances began November 26.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, the musical is written by Something Rotten! collaborators Karey Kirkpatrick (book and score), Wayne Kirkpatrick (score), and John O'Farrell (book). Lorin Latarro will choreograph, with Ethan Popp serving as musical supervisor.

As previously announced, Rob McClure plays the title role. The principal company also includes Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.

Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, K.J. Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Alexandra Matteo, Doreen Montalvo, Justin A. Prescott, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters make up the ensemble.

Mrs. Doubtfire will have its Broadway debut at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre beginning March 9, 2020. The production opens April 5, 2020.