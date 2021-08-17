Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe Perform Song From Avett Brothers' Swept Away

The upcoming Avett Brothers musical Swept Away has released a video featuring Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe performing one of the show's songs, "Murder in the City." Have a listen below:

As previously announced, the musical will have its world premiere at Berkeley Rep as part of its 2021-22 season. Performances begin January 9, with an opening night slotted for January 20. The musical was originally scheduled to premiere last summer but was postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

Swept Away features music and lyrics by folk rock band the Avett Brothers and a book by Tony Award winner John Logan. Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct, and Tony nominee David Neumann will choreograph.

The cast of Swept Away will be led by Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony nominee Stark Sands, Wayne Duvall, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. The ensemble will feature Taurean Everett, Ebrin Stanley, Jacob Keith Watson, and Nikita Burshteyn.

Swept Away is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, the four surviving souls — a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace — each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

The design team features Tony winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Tony winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), and Tony winner Kai Harada (sound design). Music arrangements and orchestrations will be done by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer.

Swept Away will be produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock & Madison Wells Live.