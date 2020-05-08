Between the Lines, Swept Away Delay Performances Until 2021

Two new musicals set to open this spring have delayed performances until this time next year.

In New York, Between the Lines, a new off-Broadway musical that was supposed to be running now at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre, will now open in the spring of 2021. Based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, the musical features a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, with a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, direction by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Paul McGill, and orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen.

Previously announced cast members Arielle Jacobs, Morgan Siobhan Green, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, Pierre Marais, John Rapson, Carrie St. Louis, and Julia Murney will take part in the 2021 staging, though Jason Gotay will be replaced by Jake David Smith due to scheduling issues.

At Berkeley Rep in San Francisco, the Avett Brothers's musical Swept Away, which was scheduled to run this summer, will now be pushed to the summer of 2021. With a book by John Logan, direction by Michael Mayer, and choreography by David Neumann, Swept Away will continue to star previously announced cast members John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Wayne Duvall, and Adrian Blake Enscoe.