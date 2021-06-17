Mike Birbiglia to Bring New Show The Old Man and the Pool to Berkeley Rep

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will bring his latest solo show, The Old Man and the Pool to Berkeley Rep beginning January 4. The production is directed by Birbiglia's longtime collaborator, Seth Barrish.

The Old Man and the Pool is a tale of life, death, and Birbiglia's visits to a highly chlorinated YMCA pool, and is described as a "rumination on middle age that celebrates life while making detours into pizza math, pulmonary tests, and glass jars of peanut M&M's."

Birbiglia is the writer and performer behind comedies like Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God for Jokes, and The New One, as well as the film Don't Think Twice and the podcast Working It Out.

Tickets will go on sale October 26.