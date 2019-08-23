Cal Shakes Extends World Premiere of House of Joy

Cal Shakes will extend the world premiere of Mahuri Shekar's House of Joy through September 8.

Directed by Megan Sandburg, the show is described as follows: "House of Joy is an action-adventure romance set in a harem at the beginning of the end of the Mughal Empire. Once upon a time and place, in something like 17th century Delhi, an imperial bodyguard risks her life to fight for what's right, turning against everything she's been raised to believe."

The cast of House of Joy features Emma Van Lar, Rotimi Agbabiaka, Sango Tajima, Rinabeth Apostol, Nandita Shenoy, Lipica Shah, and Raji Ahsan.