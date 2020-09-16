Michael Urie, Tracie Bennett, Drew Droege Set for The Extinction of Fireflies

Michael Urie and Tracie Bennett will headline The Extinction of Fireflies, a new comedy currently filming in Shelter Island, Rhode Island.

Written and directed by James Andrew Walsh, the play is set over Labor Day Weekend, when a playwright invites his friends to read his latest play. The work is produced by Kimberly Chesser for When All The World's A Stage, a subsidiary of Walsh's Rhode Trip Pictures, whose mission is to produce small screen adaptations of material written expressly for the stage.

Urie and Bennett will star alongside Drew Droege and Kario Marcel. Streaming dates and ticketing information is still to come, though a fall release is planned.