Pretty Woman National Tour to Launch This Fall in Providence

A North American tour of Pretty Woman: the Musical will launch on October 9 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island.

The tour, which is currently booking through August 2022, will include stops in Cincinnati, Detroit, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Baltimore, Tampa, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Tulsa, among other cities. Exact dates and more information can be found here.

Based on the popular 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, Pretty Woman is the story of how prostitute Vivian (Samantha Barks) and vulture capitalist Edward (Andy Karl) meet and fall in love. With a book by original screenwriter J.F. Lawton and film director Garry Marshall, Pretty Woman features an all-new score by Jim Vallance and Bryan Adams (the team behind chart-topping hits like "Summer of '69" and "Heaven"), with Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's title song also featured in the score.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman has scenery by David Rockwell, costumes by Gregg Barnes, sound by John Shivers, lighting by Philip S. Rosenberg and Kenneth Posner, hair by Josh Marquette, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.