Watch Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Soar in Peter Pan

Tony-nominated Come From Away star Jenn Colella is flying around Pittsburgh in the title role of Peter Pan, running through July 21 at the Benedum Center. Directed and choreographed by Patti Colombo, the cast also features Charles Shaughnessy as Mr. Darling and Captain Hook. Take a look below at scenes from the production, including Colella's rendition of the iconic song, "I'm Flying." And then don't miss your chance to see Colella take out some pirates in person.