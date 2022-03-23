TRW Acquires Licensing Rights to Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) has announced exclusive representation to license Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, the holiday version of the 2010 Broadway musical about a jam session with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley.

That meeting really did take place on December 4, 1956. With the holidays approaching, the four rockers (soon to be legends) reflect on Christmases past and contemplate Christmases present and yet-to-come. The show features rock 'n' roll holiday favorites like "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," and "Run Run Rudolph."

Created by Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott and original Million Dollar Quartet orchestrator Chuck Mead, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas received its world premiere in 2021 at the Phoenix Theatre Company, ahead of a National Tour that same year. Broadway & Beyond Theatricals is organizing another tour for 2022, but theaters across North America can now license their own productions through TRW.

