Jackie Hoffman to Star in World Premiere Musical The Tattooed Lady

Jackie Hoffman will star in the world premiere of The Tattooed Lady, which is set to begin previews at Philadelphia Theatre Company on October 29 ahead of an official opening night on November 4 (which will also serve as the company gala). Performances are scheduled through November 20.

According to an official description, "The story of The Tattooed Lady highlights one of sideshow's biggest stars, Ida Gibson, in a moving, fantastical tale that reveals the generational chasms and connections between Ida and her granddaughter Joy. A parade of beguiling characters appear, on a mission to liberate Ida from her self-imposed exile and help Joy find freedom through forgiveness. The musical celebrates the resilience of women whose choices have the power to liberate them."

Hoffman will star as Ida Gibson. One of the most beloved character actors on stage, Hoffman has appeared on Broadway in Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family, and On the Town. She also played Yente in the Yiddish-language revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

The Tattooed Lady features a book, music, and lyrics by Max Vernon, whose recent musicals include the Broadway-bound KPOP and The View UpStairs.

Obie Award-winning playwright Erin Courtney (Map of Virtue) provides additional book material. The Tattooed Lady was developed with and will be directed by Ellie Heyman (Space Dogs). Choreography is by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio). Rodney Bush is the music director.

In addition to Hoffman, the cast includes Maya Lagerstam (Joy Gibson), Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Imagena Gibson), Katie Thompson (Nora Hildebrandt), James Dybas (Bob Baxter), Kim Blanck (Maud Wagner), Jessie Shelton (La Belle Irene), Anastacia McCleskey (Trixie Richardson), Grace Slear (Lady Viola), and Sophia Ramos (Jean Carroll).

The production features scenic and costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, wig and hair design by Jason Hayes, and magic consultation by Trey Lyford.