Brooke Shields and Walter Bobbie to Lead Readings of The Man Who Came to Dinner

Brooke Shields and Walter Bobbie will lead two benefit readings of the Kaufman and Hart comedy The Man Who Came to Dinner for the Bucks County Playhouse. Performances will take place at the playhouse in New Hope on Wednesday, February 5, followed by a reading on Monday, February 10, at WP Theater in New York City.

Marsha Mason will direct the comedy as part of her Playhouse Play Discovery Series, which introduces audiences to new works and lesser known classics. The Man Who Came to Dinner was chosen in celebration of the theater's 80th anniversary.

Further casting is still to be announced.