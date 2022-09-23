Target Margin Theater to Stage Shakespeare's Pericles

The Obie Award-winning Target Margin Theater has announced its upcoming production of Pericles, which is set to begin performances on February 25, 2023, ahead of an official opening night on March 6. Performances are scheduled through March 26.

The story of the Prince of Tyre and his adventures on the high seas, Pericles is less frequently produced than other titles in the Shakespeare canon.

According to a press statement, "Pericles is also generally agreed now to be the product of a collaboration between Shakespeare and at least one other author, probably George Wilkins. With this premiere, Target Margin Theater develops its work in oral storytelling and delves into questions of authorship."

Eunice Wong, a longtime associate artist of Target Margin Theater, will lead a cast of five in an intimate chamber staging by Artistic Director David Herskovits.

