World Premiere by John Patrick Shanley Included in New Ohio Theatre Fall Season

The fall season at the New Ohio Theatre begins this weekend with a revival of Tennessee Williams's Battle of Angels. Originally staged in Boston in 1940, it was the first produced play by the writer of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and A Streetcar Named Desire, and it closed early with the Boston police commissioner calling it, "Indecent and improper...lascivious and immoral." It's about three women who fight over a handsome stranger newly arrived in their Mississippi Delta small town. This revival from Blessed Unrest runs September 10-12. Jessica Burr directs.

Next up is a revival of David Harrower's Blackbird, starring Francesca Ravera and Lenny Grossman. The tense drama puts the audience in the room for a meeting between a young woman and a middle-aged man, fifteen years after their relationship ended — when she was just 12. It plays September 14 - October 3. Kim T. Sharp directs.

The New Ohio and Byzantine Choral Project invite home audiences to experience the original audio drama, Icons/Idols: Irene, which will be released in weekly episodes starting September 22. It tells the story of the medieval Roman Empress Irene. You can read our review of the installation version of Icons/Idols here.

The season continues September 24-26 with Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir, an interactive journey set in a dive bar, where one man reckons with his past, his alcoholism, and ultimately his fate. Brianna Barnes wrote music and lyrics, with a book by Collin Kessler. Rachel Rudd directs.

From October 7-23, spit & vigor presents Peter Oliver's new backstage, Hit Your Mark / Die Beautiful. It's about a group of actors in a terrible play the night before opening. Someone was just beaten half to death, and they have to decide if the show really must go on. Sara Fellini directs.

Playwrights Kate Cortesi, Brenda Withers, and Emily Zemba take on the soul of America with The Pool Plays, scheduled to perform in rep November 3-20. The three plays are The Ding Dongs (by Withers), Superstitions (by Zemba), and Is Edward Snowden Single? (by Cortesi).

The fall season concludes with Candlelight, a world premiere by John Patrick Shanley (Doubt) from Nylon Fusion. Described as "a Nuyorican comic romantic tragedy covered with magic and dipped in Brooklyn blood," it is scheduled to run November 27 - December 16. Lori Kee directs.

Proof of vaccination is required to attend a performance at the New Ohio. Masks are required at all times for all audience members. Click here for more information.