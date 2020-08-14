Philip Glass, Yoshiko Chuma, Bobbi Jene Smith, and More Join La MaMa's Season

La MaMa has announced its 59th season, "Breaking It Open," which explores how new work is created, performed, and viewed in a global pandemic. Through La MaMa Residency Grants, Artist Residents will be given the time, space, and resources to make work using new creative tools and formats at the intersection of online and live theatre performance.

The Artist Residents for the 2020-21 season will include Mellon Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Murielle Borst-Tarrant; Great Jones Repertory with Dan Safer; composer and pianist Philip Glass; Loco7 Dance Puppet Theatre Company; conceptual artist, choreographer, and activist Yoshiko Chuma; actor and writer Paul Lazar; composer, performer, and writer Jerome Ellis; choreographer and dance artist John Maria Gutierrez; choreographer and director Bobbi Jene Smith; feminist performance duo Split Britches; writer, director, performer, dancer, and choreographer Shauna Davis; Seattle-based performer Timothy White Eagle; composer and performer Justin Hicks; puppeteer and director Leah Ogawa; and multidisciplinary theater artist Stacey Karen Robinson.

The season will officially launch on September 18 at 8pm ET with a special presentation of Downtown Variety, followed by a virtual season launch party.

The fall calendar will include Love Story: School of Hard Knocks by Yoshiko Chuma, October 1-18; Days and Nights Festival by Philip Glass, November 9-15; and Revisiting Lost Mountain by Bobbi Jene Smith, November 16-December 6.

For a complete list of dates and events for additional virtual programming, visit La MaMa's website here. For information on La MaMa's DesignFest, click here.