Yankees Pitcher CC Sabathia to Make Stage Debut in Rock of Ages

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will make his stage debut in the off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages on July 31 at 8pm.

Sabathia's one-night-only cameo will be part of a special "Yankees Night" at the show, which will benefit the Carlos Beltran Foundation. VIP ticket packages will include prime seating to the show and access to a postshow reception with Yankees players and cast members of the production.

The Carlos Beltran Foundation supports community organizations that provide quality education and sports programs for underserved youth. The 10th anniversary revival of Rock of Ages runs through October 6 at New World Stages.