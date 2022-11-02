Watch Ben Platt Sing "This Is Not Over Yet" From Parade

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond are currently starring and Leo and Lucille Frank in the New York City Center concert production of Parade, which is conducted by the musical's composer, Jason Robert Brown (you can see him bopping around in the background). Here's a video of Platt and Diamond singing the eleven o'clock number "This is Not Over Yet," which TheaterMania critic David Gordon calls a "volcano eruption." You can read TheaterMania's review of Parade here.

(Video by Bardo Arts/Alex Pearlman)