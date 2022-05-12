Trevor: The Musical to Stream Exclusively on Disney Plus

It was announced today that the filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production Trevor: The Musical will stream exclusively on Disney Plus, debuting Friday, June 24.

Trevor: The Musical opened off-Broadway at Stage 42 in the fall of 2021, featuring a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). The show is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone, with an original screenplay by Lecesne. Choreography is by Joshua Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical).

The story follows 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. The Trevor Project, which was created as a result of the Trevor film, is the nation's only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives.

Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger from Sugarland, Texas was cast in the role of Trevor in Trevor: The Musical following a process which included a national virtual casting call with over 1,300 submissions. The 19-member company of Trevor: The Musical also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Robin Mishkin Abrams directs the filmed version of Trevor: The Musical for Disney Plus.