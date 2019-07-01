Then She Fell to Celebrate 4,000th Performance on July 5

Third Rail Projects' Then She Fell, currently in its seventh year, will celebrate its 4,000th performance at the Kingsland Ward at St. Johns on July 5.

Then She Fell is a fully immersive, multisensory experience in which only 15 audience members at a time explore a dreamlike world where every alcove, corner, and corridor has been transformed into lushly designed performance space. Inspired by the life and writings of Lewis Carroll, it offers an "Alice-like" experience for audience members as they explore the rooms, often by themselves, in order to discover hidden scenes; encounter performers one on one; unearth clues that illuminate a shrouded history; use skeleton keys to gain access to guarded secrets; and imbibe custom-designed elixirs.

The production is directed, designed, written and choreographed by Zach Morris, Tom Pearson, and Jennine Willett in collaboration with original cast members: Elizabeth Carena, Alberto Denis, Stacie C. Tobar, Rebekah Morin, Marissa Nielsen-Pincus, Tara O'Con, and Zoë Schieber. It is currently performed by Erika Boudreau-Barbee, Quinten Burley, Cameron Michael Burns, Kristen Carcone, Kyle Castillo, Serena Chang, Andrew Chapman, Ross Daniel, Elisa Davis, Alberto Denis, Caitlin Dutton-Reaver, Justin Faircloth, Lindsey Ferguson, Julia Galanski, Gierre J. Godley, Jamie Graham, Carolyn Hall, Joseph Harris, Cody Hayman, Shiloh Hodges, Julia Kelly, Madison Krekel, Justin Lynch, Rebekah Morin, Lauren Muraski, Marissa Nielsen-Pincus, Tara O'Con, Jenna Purcell, Edward Rice, Julie Seal, Taylor Semin, Mackenzie Sherburne, Jessy Smith, and Charly Wenzel.