The Woman in Black Extends Its Stay at the McKittrick Hotel

The return engagement of The Woman in Black, Stephen Mallatratt's chilling adaptation of Susan Hill's gothic novel, has extended its run at New York's McKittrick Hotel (home of Sleep No More). Tickets are now on sale through March 13 (the run was originally slated through January 30).

In the play, lawyer Arthur Kipps (David Acton) recounts his eerie visit to Eel Marsh House, when he was sent to collect documents and order the affairs of the recently deceased resident, Alice Drablow. In order to tell this story, he enlists the help of an actor (Ben Porter), who eventually takes over the central role while Kipps plays all of the other parts — all except for one: the mysterious woman in black.

The New York production has been staged by director Robin Herford specifically for the Club Car, the upstairs bar and performance venue at the McKittrick Hotel. It reunites actors David Acton and Ben Porter, both of whom starred in the 2020 New York run at the McKittrick (which was also cut short due to Covid). According to TheaterMania's review of that run, "Even though the program only lists two actors, we feel the sinking suspicion that they (and by extension we) are not alone."

In addition to the February and March dates, new holiday performances have been added. Click here to see a full calendar of dates.