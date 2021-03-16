The Office! A Musical Parody Will Reopen Off-Broadway This April at 33% Capacity

The Office! A Musical Parody will be among the first off-Broadway productions to resume in-person performances in New York City, with a reopening date set for Friday, April 9 at the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theater Center. The show will play to 33 percent capacity.

The show is reopening with numerous safety protocols in place. Everyone who works in the building, from actors to ushers, will be fully vaccinated, and will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols at all times. The venue has been upgraded with 10 Atmosair Matterhorn 1002 air scrubbers, with added air quality monitors on each floor for patrons. All audience members will be seated in pods, and building capacity limits will always be posted. Covid compliance officers will be on hand, and there will be hourly and daily deep cleanings of the building.

Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith and Assaf Gleizner, The Office! A Musical Parody is directed and choreographed by Donald Garverick. The production opened in 2018 and was closed on March 15, 2020 due to the pandemic.