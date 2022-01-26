The Hang, Taylor Mac's Queer Philosophical Romp, Extends at HERE

HERE has announced a two-week extension for its production of The Hang. Performances began January 20 ahead of a January 23 opening and will now run through March 6, past its originally scheduled closing date of February 20.

The Hang features a book and lyrics by Taylor Mac, music by Matt Ray, with direction by Niegel Smith and choreography by Chanon Judson.

Press materials describe the show as follows: "The Hang is a ritual celebration of queerness, questions, and the eternity of a moment. Rooted in the jazz tradition and operatic form, it imagines the final hours of the life of Socrates, as he asks his friends to use every moment left to think on virtue. What transpires is a centuries-long communal consideration, full of jazz, dance, debates, and queer romps. Through this foray into the calamities of our past intelligentsia, Taylor Mac, Matt Ray and their collaborators invite the audience to their party and create a performance, which advocates for a more inclusive and joyous world."

About the production, TheaterMania critic Zachary Stewart wrote, "And so it is with extreme gratitude that I now report that my first truly great night at the theater following the return of in-person performances was at Mac's The Hang, now delighting and astounding audiences at HERE...From the moment percussionist Joel Mateo strikes up a cymbal roll, The Hang grabs hold of your imagination and doesn't let go."

The cast of The Hang includes Taylor Mac, Kenneth Ard, El Beh, Ryan Chittaphong, Kat Edmonson. Queen Esther, Wesley Garlington, Synead Cidney Nichols, and Trebian Pollard.