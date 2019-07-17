The Barrow Group Announces 2019-2020 Season

The production lineup has been announced for the Barrow Group's 2019-20 season.

The three-show season will kick off with a revival of All the Rage (September 13-October 5), the Martin Moran solo show that won the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Solo Show" in 2013.

Next up will be the world premiere of 17 Minutes (January 10, 2020-February 15, 2020), written by Scott Organ and directed by the Barrow Group's Seth Barrish. The show is described as, "[A] spellbinding new play [that] takes an intimate look at how the unexpected consequences of gun violence reverberate throughout a community long after shots are fired."

The New York premiere of Jane Anderson's The Quality of Life (May 3, 2020-June 8, 2020) will end the season. Directed by Eric Paeper and Shannon Patterson, the production will star Barrish and Lee Brock.