Acting Company's The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet Announce Casting

The Acting Company has announced casting for The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet, which will perform in repertory on a national tour. The productions will preview at the Queens Theater in Corona, New York (October 13-16) ahead of an official opening at the New Victory Theater on 42nd Street (November 11-27). A national tour will follow. Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

The two casts will feature Toree Alexandre, Zoe Anastassiou, Edwin Brown III, Darius Deon, Sam Encarnación, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Sonny Lira, Travis Raeburn, Christopher Then, William Oliver Watkins, Eunice Woods and Caro Zeller.

They will perform Kirsten Childs's world premiere adaptation of The Three Musketeers, Alexandre Dumas's swashbuckling tale of heroism and court intrigue in 17th-century France. Kent Gash directs.

Leah C. Gardiner will helm a new production of Shakespeare's story of star-crossed love in Verona, with Toree Alexandre and Christopher Then playing the title roles.

The productions will feature scenic design by Ed Haynes, Jr., lighting design by Dawn Chiang, sound and music by Lindsay Jones, costumes by Lex Liang (Romeo and Juliet) and Ann Hould-Ward (The Three Musketeers), fight direction by J. David Brimmer, and choreography by Adesola Osakalumi (Romeo and Juliet) and Byron Easley (The Three Musketeers). Xavier Clark serves as voice and speech coach. Intimacy coordination is by Ann James, and stage management is by Melissa Richter.