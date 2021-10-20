Complete Casting Announced for Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul

Casting has been announced for the long-delayed New York premiere of Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul. Initially scheduled to begin performances March 2020, the play will now run November 17-December 23 at Playwrights Horizons.

Set in 2013, Selling Kabul is about Taroon, a translator whose work with the US military has made him a target of the resurgent Taliban. The play unfolds in real-time in Taroon's sister's apartment as he hides out.

Dario Ladani Sanchez (the Boston debut of Hand to God) will play Taroon, a change in casting from the previously reported Babak Taft. The cast also features Francis Benhamou (The Profane) as Leyla, Mattico David (Noura) as Jawid, and Marjan Neshat (The Public's Julius Caesar) as Afiya.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic designer), Montana Levi Blanco (costume designer), and Jen Schriever (lighting designer). Tyne Rafaeli directs.