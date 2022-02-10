SuperHero to Have World Premiere With Houses on the Moon Theater Company

Houses on the Moon Theater Company will present the world premiere of SuperHero, a new play written by Ian Eaton, and developed with and directed by Warren Adams. The production, which will open the company's 20th anniversary season, will have a limited engagement, running April 12-May 1 at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture - Blackbox Theater. The official opening is set for April 14.

SuperHero is an original play about a boy who fantasizes about having superpowers. This coming-of-age story is inspired by playwright Ian Eaton's experiences of navigating strict West Indian parents, girls, and Catholic school amidst the backdrop of 1980's Manhattanville Projects in Harlem. After a tragic event, Ian's fantasies of being a "super" man are shattered when a neighborhood bully forces him to confront the kind of man he wants to become.

"SuperHero is a story about a young boy overcome with insecurity and loss, who fantasizes about having superpowers with the hope that they will solve all of his problems," says Eaton. "It's about making choices, and even if bad ones are made, it doesn't have to mean THE END. This show celebrates recognizing our heroes, making brave choices, and making new beginnings."

Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.