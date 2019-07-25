World Premiere by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Writer Announces Casting

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of Sunday, written by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation). The production begins previews September 4 and will open September 23 for a limited engagement through October 13 at the Linda Gross Theater.

Sunday will feature Juliana Canfield (The House That Will Not Stand), Ruby Frankel, Maurice Jones (Lifespan of a Fact), Zane Pais (Dead Poets Society), Sadie Scott (Sweetbitter), and Christian Strange.

In Sunday, "friends gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out." The play was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with the generous support of Jean Doumanian Productions.

Sunday will boast scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Masha Tsimring, sound design by Lee Kinney, original compositions by Daniel Kluger, and casting by Telsey Company: Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.