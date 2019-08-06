See Steven Skybell and More Record Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof Cast Album

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish has released a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the cast recording the cast album, which is set to be released digitally on August 23. Check out the video, which includes an interview with the star of the production, Steven Skybell.

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof cast is led by Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde.

Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, and features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, an Israeli actor and director, just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.

The musical, presented with English supertitles, originated last summer at the Museum of Jewish Heritage under the auspices of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, before moving to Times Square's Stage 42 earlier this year. The production will celebrate its 200th performance at Stage 42 this evening, Tuesday, August 6.